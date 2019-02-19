Customs officials seize 15.3 million cigarettes at Freeport

Customs officials at the Malta Freeport seized 15.3 million cigarettes from two containers on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the department said that a coordinated operation between the Customs Department’s Container Monitoring Unit, Intellectual Property Rights Unit and its Scanning team, had led to the discovery of the cigarettes.

The department said the cigarettes had been found in two containers, each found to be containing some 7.6 million cigarettes.

The containers were on their way to Croatia from Vietnam