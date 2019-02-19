menu

Customs officials seize 15.3 million cigarettes at Freeport

The cigarettes were found in two containers on their way to Croatia from Vietnam

19 February 2019, 3:50pm
Customs officials seized over 15 million cigarettes from two containers on Tuesday
Customs officials seized over 15 million cigarettes from two containers on Tuesday

Customs officials at the Malta Freeport seized 15.3 million cigarettes from two containers on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the department said that a coordinated operation between the Customs Department’s Container Monitoring Unit, Intellectual Property Rights Unit and its Scanning team, had led to the discovery of the cigarettes.

The department said the cigarettes had been found in two containers, each found to be containing some 7.6 million cigarettes.

The containers were on their way to Croatia from Vietnam

More in National
700 Breathalyzer tests carried out on Maltese roads in four years
National

700 Breathalyzer tests carried out on Maltese roads in four years
Yannick Pace
Gozo doesn’t belong to Labour or PN, minister insists
National

Gozo doesn’t belong to Labour or PN, minister insists
Yannick Pace
Government requests European Commission assessment of Gozo's social and economic disparities
National

Government requests European Commission assessment of Gozo's social and economic disparities
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Gozo needs a council, PN will vote against a regional authority - Delia
National

[WATCH] Gozo needs a council, PN will vote against a regional authority - Delia
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.