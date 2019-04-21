Hatred will be absent from PN's electoral campaign, Adrian Delia says

The Nationalist Party's electoral campaign for the European and local council elections will not feature any element of hatred, Adrian Delia has said.

Delia, who was speaking during a brief telephone interview on Net FM on Easter Sunday, said the campaign, which is due to launch tomorrow, will involve a discussion on the biggest problems facing Malta, its people and its businesses.

The PN would also be offering solutions to these problems, the party leader insisted.

"We will be looking at the biggest problems facing people, businesses and the country, and will beging to discuss the solutions contained within the Nationalist Party's political and moral will to improve people's lives," he said.

Delia said that in the weeks leading up to Easter, he had visited around 2,200 small businesses, also gaining a clear idea of the large number of people who were in some way actively involved in the religious celebrations characterising this time of year.

He said the PN's electoral campaign would continue along the same line of thought as that surrounding the resurrection of Christ. "The day after Christ rises, work must start. The moment of victory signifies a new start. In the same way, our campaign will start the day after Easter Sunday," he said.

"During the campaign, we will be talking about people's problems such as: the elderly and their pensions; workers, including those in the mental health sector, who are being humiliated, and; young people and their employment opportunities," Delia added, "Only one thing will be absent from our campaign - hate."