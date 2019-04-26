[WATCH] Adoptions from Nepal could become a reality

National Adoption Conference 2019

The Social Care Standards Authority is currently negotiating with Nepalese authorities over a possible deal which would allow prospective Maltese parents to adopt from the country.

Social Care Standards Authority CEO Matthew Vella said this while addressing the National Adoption Conference on Friday.

Also addressing the conference was Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who insisted that every effort should be done to make it easier for prospective parents to be able to adopt.

“There’s no cutting corners when it comes to adoption. We must ensure that as policy makers we do the utmost to facilitate adoption of both Maltese and foreign children for parents looking to adopt,” he said.

The government, Muscat said, is also looking to increase the list of countries from where Maltese parents can adopt.

“In the last four months, Maltese delegates have led and concluded discussions with different countries like Bulgaria, Moldova, Poland and India in order to make the first step into adoption an easier task for Maltese parents,” Muscat said.

The PM said that he has instructed the authority to look into making Nepal another possible destination for adoptive parents.

“Our aim is to push towards social justice, and we want to make sure that adoptive rights are not limited by financial restrictions,” Muscat said.

Conference to celebrate authority's work

Vella said the National Conference on Adoption was to showcase the authority's work.

“As an authority, since our inception we have talked with the different stakeholders over their various needs, and now we are going back to those stakeholders to demonstrate our work,” Vella said.

“We are celebrating our success stories, to motivate people looking to get into adoption and ensuring that this sector continues to grow and improve in quality,” he continued.

Asked what the authority will be doing to improve the sector, Vella said that a month ago they issued a national strategy which will look to tackle 25 different measures in the coming three years.

Adoptive parent Bernardette Farrugia was asked about the challenges faced by parents wanting to adopt.

“At first you start to worry on how you will raise the children and the challenges you might face, but with the help of your partner you start getting into the routine and it eventually is a wonderful experience,” Farrugia said.