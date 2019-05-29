[WATCH] Labour wins St Paul’s Bay in second upset of the night

PL's Alfred Grima on the party's victory in St Paul's Bay

It has been a dismal night for the Nationalist Party as St Paul’s Bay became the second locality to swing to Labour.

After losing Valletta, the PN looked destined to lose the seaside locality in the north, a fact that was confirmed just after 10pm.

The PL clinched the locality with a 50.1% majority. The PN obtained 42.8%, with the rest of the votes going to candidates from the Maltese Patriots Movement, the Democratic Party and an independent candidate.

Veteran councillor Alfred Grima will be the new mayor. In his first comments, Grima told MaltaToday that with the other elected councillors he intended to improve the situation in St Paul’s Bay.

“This is a time for unity,” Grima said, adding he looked forward so that St Paul's Bay would be mentioned for positive things.

The council was riven by division over the past few years, with two councillors splitting from the PN and having former PN mayor Graziella Galea resigning before a vote of no confidence.

The victory in St Paul’s Bay sees the red wave spread in the north, where the PL reconfirmed its majority in Mellieħa.