The slimmest of wins but it still counts: Labour take San Gwann

Labour took San Gwann on Thursday's vote-counting session by the slimmest of margins.

Labour obtained 50.6% of the votes to PN's 49.4%. Trevor Fenech has been elected as the council's newest PL mayor.

In the last local council elections, Labour had won the majority of votes as well but did not obtain enough seats to lead the council, allowing PN to take the locality even as Labour had obtained 50.88% of the votes to PN's 49.12%.

Fenech took to Facebook with a spin on Labour's electoral phrase, San Gwann f'qalbna (San Gwann in our hearts). He posted a photo with his new colleague Joan Farrugia.