Customs seize 4,100 beverage bottles illegally imported by Cospicua barber

Customs have seized 4,134 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages which were being kept in a Swatar garage used for storage purposes by the owner of a barber shop in Cospicua.

The discovery of the drink bottles came after a long investigation by the Customs Joint Enforcement Taskforce (JET) into the barber shop's business.

It resulted that the beverages were imported to Malta without the required taxes being paid. Moreover, the barber shop owner did not hold the necessary license to important and trade excise goods.

“The JET is a joint investigative initiative by the Customs and the Revenue Departments and this is yet another positive result achieved by the determination of the task force to curb fraudulent behaviour,” Customs said in a statement on Friday.