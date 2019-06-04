Success of Maltese women MEPs still no guarantee of gender equality

The success of women at the European elections should not be used as an excuse to give a false picture that Malta had achieved gender equality at a political level, equality minister Helena Dalli said.

Dalli was speaking at the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality’s annual conference that comparing politics at a European level with politics at a local level was “simplistic”.

“One has to take into consideration that there are more candidates at a European level than there are at a local level, so there is a more probable chance of women getting elected.”

She said that people’s minds should not be put to rest because of this particular good result for women. “We cannot say that our job is done.”

Dalli said that introducing gender quotas was a measure being introduced to safeguard women’s rights, but should not be a permanent solution. “It’s a measure we only plan to put into place for 10 to 20 years, while society adjusts.”

“The government continues to reinforce its commitment, which has been done through strengthening equality for everyone, particularly those initiatives to facilitate the reconciliation of work and family life and enhance equal economic independence for women and men,” she said, referring to the introduction of separate tax accounts for married couples and partners.

Dalli noted that governmental measures had contributed to a significant increase of 15.8% in the female employment rate between 2013 and 2018.

Dalli also recognised the important role of the NCPE in safeguarding equality and reiterated the government’s commitment towards the establishment of a National Human Rights and Equality Commission with a stronger remit and widened powers.

NCPE Commissioner Renee Laiviera highlighted the progress achieved, however she noted that many challenges remained, reiterating NCPE’s commitment to enhancing equality in specific areas, including the representation of women and men in employment and decision-making positions.

“Despite a steady increase of women in employment, there is still a gender gap in employment, gender segregation and the gender pay gap that inhibit equality at the workplace,” she said.

Laivera noted that stereotypes on the roles of women and men still prevail, manifested by the high number of women who make use of family-friendly measures in public administration, which can have implications on their career advancement.

“There is still gender segregation in education with women being prominent in courses such as Education and Health Sciences, whilst males in Engineering and ICT that in turn is reflected in the segregation of the labour market.”