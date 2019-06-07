menu

Man grievously injured in Santa Venera assault

The man was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in Triq tal-Fawwara, Santa Venera

massimo_costa
7 June 2019, 8:14am
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
A 25-year-old Indian national was grievously injured on Thursday night after he was allegedly attacked by a number of people.

The incident happened in Triq tal-Fawwara, Santa Venera, at around 8.30pm, the police said.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His injuries were found to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

