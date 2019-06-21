Transport Minister launches responsible behaviour at sea campaign

Transport Malta has launched an educational campaign aimed at emphasising the need for responsible behaviour at sea during the summer months.

The first part of ‘Be Safe at Sea’ campaign was launched back in May, and emphasised safety principles that must be kept in mind by those using sea vessels, like boats and jet skis.

Borg said that Friday – the first day of summer - marked the launch of the second phase of the campaign, aimed at swimmers.

He explained that 50 swimmer zones had been designated by Transport Malta, all of which had been clearly identified through signs and buoys indicating the limits of these zones.

Borg urged swimmers to keep the safety and that of people around them in mind at all times.

The campaign will take the form of radio and social media adverts, as well as through information provided to the public at beaches.

The minister stressed that, like last year, government would be ensuing a strong presence of enforcement officials at sea.

He said that last year had seen more than 1,000 inspections of sea vessels, which resulted in more than 200 warnings, more than 200 administrative charges, and more than 400 fines.

Borg said that an additional 1,000 inspections had also been carried out on commercial boats in Comino’s Blue Lagoon.

“Enforcement is important, but as always, I stress that each and every one of us should do our best to be responsible for our behaviour, not because of enforcement but because we understand what irresponsibility can lead to,” Borg said.

Some of the rules for boats: