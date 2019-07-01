menu

Elderly man drowns in Birżebbuġa

The man found himself in trouble as he was swimming in Pretty Bay

massimo_costa
1 July 2019, 5:48pm
by Massimo Costa
The elderly man has been swimming in Pretty Bay
A 75-year-old man has died after he encountered difficulties while swimming in Birżebbuġia’s Pretty Bay this afternoon.

The man, a Qomri resident, was taken ashore by people who had been at the bay, with the incident having happened at around 3.20pm.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, but was subsequently unfortunately pronounced dead.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has launched an inquiry on the case and appointed a number of experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

