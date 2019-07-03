PN supporters presenting petitions in support of Adrian Delia

Just one day before the Nationalist Party executive meets to discuss holding an extraordinary general council on the basis of a motion asking Adrian Delia to resign, a group of supporters will be filing their own counter-motion this evening.

The media was informed at 6.30pm through email that a group of supporters and councillors will be presenting a petition at PN HQ at 7pm. The email was unsigned.

However, Delia supporters have been collecting signatures for a petition rebutting the assertions of a first petition spearheaded by former PN candidate Ivan Bartolo and former executive president Mark Anthony Sammut.

The petitions will be discussed in tomorrow's executive, which is expected to be a stormy affair.

More to follow.