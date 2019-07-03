PN supporters presenting petitions in support of Adrian Delia
A group of PN supporters will be presenting two petitions signed by party members and councillors in support of their leader
Just one day before the Nationalist Party executive meets to discuss holding an extraordinary general council on the basis of a motion asking Adrian Delia to resign, a group of supporters will be filing their own counter-motion this evening.
The media was informed at 6.30pm through email that a group of supporters and councillors will be presenting a petition at PN HQ at 7pm. The email was unsigned.
However, Delia supporters have been collecting signatures for a petition rebutting the assertions of a first petition spearheaded by former PN candidate Ivan Bartolo and former executive president Mark Anthony Sammut.
The petitions will be discussed in tomorrow's executive, which is expected to be a stormy affair.
