Malta with largest population increase in EU

Malta's population rose to almost half a million by the end of 2018, as the country recorded the largest population increase in the EU, figures out today show.

The population increased by 3.7% over the previous year, according to Eurostat. The estimated population at the end of 2018 stood at 493,559.

According to the EU statistical agency, the population increase was due to an influx of foreigners who moved to Malta.

Net migration - the difference between the number of immigrants (people coming into an area) and the number of emigrants (people leaving an area) throughout the year - stood at 17,102 persons, an increase of 17% when compared to 2017.

The largest share of migrants were third-country nationals, amounting to 9,209 people, followed by EU nationals at 7,349.

Net migration of Maltese nationals was estimated at 480.

Resident births in Malta increased by 2.9% over the previous years, this translates to approximately nine births for every 1,000.

The fertility rate has decreased from 1.43% to 1.23%, while the average age of parents who gave birth increased from 28.6 years to 30.5 years.

Resident deaths have also risen by 3.3% over the previous year.

The total population of the EU stood at 513.5 million, an increase of 1.1 million over the previous year.

Germany leads the pack with 83 million residents, while France follows suit with 67 million.

The United Kingdom is the third largest with a population of 66.6 million residents.

While Malta was the country with the largest population increase of 3.7% over the previous year, Luxembourg followed suit with an increase of 2% and Ireland came third with an increase of 1.5% when compared to 2017.