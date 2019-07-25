Adrian Delia denies bankers threatened him with repossession of family home

Adrian Delia is denying claims that bankers threatened him with repossession of his home, insisting he has no overdue payments.

The Nationalist Party leader came under fire on Thursday after his estranged wife Nickie Vella Defremaux filed a judicial protest drawing his attention to outstanding bank payments.

MaltaToday is not in possession of the judicial protest, the contents of which were reported on Manuel Delia’s blog on Thursday afternoon.

Talking to MaltaToday, Adrian Delia insisted it was “an outright lie” that bankers threatened him repossession of his Siġgiewi home where his wife and five children still live.

“It is also a lie that once I was informed about any outstanding payments, I did not affect payments due,” he said.

Delia said the issue arose because he had not personally received the payment notices in time.

“Once I received them, I did make those payments with immediate effect. As a matter of fact, I affected the requested payment of €7,500 before the due date of 20 July, specifically on the 17 July. As per second payment due of €800, it was also effected on 16 July,” Delia said.

The €7,500 was requested by HSBC and the €800 was a repayment requested by Bank of Valletta.

Delia provided this newspaper with the payment transfer documents to substantiate his claim.

However, he did not clarify whether it was true that there were other outstanding bills for credit cards and utilities, as claimed in the judicial protest.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another personal and malicious attack on the eve of an important vote by a blogger who has been relentlessly trying to attack my credibility since I was elected leader,” Delia insisted.

The couple fell out in October last year and have since been going through mediation proceedings.

The judicial protest was strategically timed two days before Delia faces a confidence vote among PN councillors.

The run up to the vote has been characterised by acrimonious exchanges on social media between Delia supporters and his detractors.