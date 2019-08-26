73 migrants rescued by AFM to be brought to Malta

A group of some 73 migrants who were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta from within the Maltese search and rescue area will be brought to Malta.

An AFM spokesperson said the AFM’s patrol boat is expected at Hay Wharf at 4pm.

They confirmed that the migrants were rescued in two separate rescue operations on Monday.

The rescue comes days after Malta agreed to transfer some 360 people rescued by the NGO-operated vessel Ocean Viking, to Malta following a two-week standoff between EU member states, including Malta and Italy.

The migrants will be distributed among six willing EU member states.