menu

73 migrants rescued by AFM to be brought to Malta

They were rescued within Malta’s search and rescue area by the armed forces

26 August 2019, 4:14pm

A group of some 73 migrants who were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta from within the Maltese search and rescue area will be brought to Malta.

An AFM spokesperson said the AFM’s patrol boat is expected at Hay Wharf at 4pm.

They confirmed that the migrants were rescued in two separate rescue operations on Monday. 

The rescue comes days after Malta agreed to transfer some 360 people rescued by the NGO-operated vessel Ocean Viking, to Malta following a two-week standoff between EU member states, including Malta and Italy.

The migrants will be distributed among six willing EU member states.   

More in National
PN leader in renewed call for public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder
National

PN leader in renewed call for public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder
Yannick Pace
73 migrants rescued by AFM to be brought to Malta
National

73 migrants rescued by AFM to be brought to Malta
[WATCH] First two Marsa flyovers to be open by end of September
National

[WATCH] First two Marsa flyovers to be open by end of September
[WATCH] Chadwick Lakes waterways cleared for the first time since the 1960s
National

[WATCH] Chadwick Lakes waterways cleared for the first time since the 1960s
James Bianchi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.