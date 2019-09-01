menu

September promises stormy start as Autumn approaches

Thunderstorms are expected on Sunday and Monday

david_hudson
1 September 2019, 11:31am
by David Hudson
Cloudy skies promising rain on the first day of September
The month of September will start with typical rain and expected thunderstorms.

Rain is expected during the entirety of the first week of September but with a blustery commencement to the typically wettest season as thunderstorms are expected on Sunday and Monday.

The chance of thunder on Sunday and Monday is at 20% and 25% respectively while the chance of rain is at over 80% all week up until the weekend when the weather is expected to clear up.

The Summer heat will also be tempered as Malta heads to Autumn with the first September week starting out with a maximum temperature of 30°C which will steadily decline to 26°C by the end of the week. The minimum temperature will also go below 20°C down to the minimum 16°C on Thursday.

The lowest minimum temperature which has ever been recorded on the island in September is 15.4°C, which was registered in 2004.

The highest monthly rainfall which has ever occurred in Malta took place on September 2003, when the island registered 390.3mm of rainfall in that month alone.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
