MUT sounds warning over engagement of foreign teachers

The Malta Union of Teachers has said that it would not accept government employing foreign educators to solve shortages in government schools.

In a reaction to a report in the Malta Independent, which said that the Education Ministry and the union were currently in talks over the proposal.

The paper quoted the MUT saying that discussions were underway on “ways to recruit more teachers “, adding that there had not been any recent developments.

“The MUT reiterates what it has been saying for years and what it has told the ministry. The MUT insists that in order to address the problem, the implementation of the many proposals made by MUT,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

It said the proposals included a change in teachers’ courses, regular improvement in working conditions, including salaries and incentives and protection measures among others.

“The MUT will never accept a situation where its proposals remain shelved while the problem is addressed by finding easier solutions through by employing foreign teachers,” the MUT said.

“MUT received the first proposal for the engagement of foreign teachers about three years ago and this doesn’t mean that the measure came, or will come into, force.”