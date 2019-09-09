Three migrants evacuated to Malta from stranded migrant ship

Three allegedly suicidal migrants have been evacuated off the NGO rescue vessel Alan Kurdi in the early hours of Monday morning. They are reported to have arrived in Malta at 4:30am, the third evacuation in the last five days.

The NGO Sea-Eye, which operates the ship posted to social media, condemning Malta for waiting “until each and every one of the rescued has become a critical medical case”, before intervening.

The NGO said that the five migrants who remain on board the ship, understood the situation as little as the ship’s crew did at this stage.

During the night, three young guests were evacuated.



Malta seems to wait until each and everyone of the rescued has become a critical medical case.



Five guests remain on board the #AlanKurdi.

They understand the situation as little as we do.

The Alan Kurdi has been in a standoff with the Maltese authorities for several days and recently filed court proceedings in a bid to force authorities to allow the ship to disembark its remaining crew in Malta.

Five migrants were brought shore between Thursday and Friday of last week. Four, who were minors, were evacuated after medical staff aboard the ship had warned that their health was deteriorating, as well as showing several signs of anxiety.

That NGO said that on Sunday, migrants attempted to jump overboard, despite not knowing how to swim, in what they considered a suicide attempt.

Another minor tried to jump over board in a desperate attempt to reach the shore.



Meanwhile, Malta rejects responsibility for a case that solely took place in their coordination zone.



Meanwhile, Malta rejects responsibility for a case that solely took place in their coordination zone.

As it stands only five migrants from the original 13 are still on board the ship.