[WATCH] Migrants rescued from wooden boat disembark in Malta

Rescued migrants disembark in Malta

46 migrants, including a pregnant woman and three children were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta on Wednesday from a wooden boat that was taking in water.

The migrants disembarked at the army's maritime base at Haywharf just before 7pm.

The woman and three children were taken to hospital for observation and are believed to be in good condition.

NGO Alarm Phone reported earlier that the migrants had been out at sea for two days.

This is the second arrival this week after Malta accepted to take in 60 migrants rescued by an Italian coastguard.

Migration will be on the agenda of a special meeting of EU home affairs ministers being held in Malta on Monday.