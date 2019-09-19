menu

Hal Far tarmac plant ordered to stop pending investigation into chimney emissions

The Environment and Resources Authority has ordered a tarmac manufacturing company to halt its operations for 10 days after black smoke was reported coming out of its chimney

laura_calleja
19 September 2019, 12:50pm
by Laura Calleja
The smoke emitted from the Hal Far tarmac plant. This photo was posted on the Facebook page of Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli earlier this week.
The Environment and Resources Authority has issued a stop order towards a tarmac manufacturing company in Hal Far.

In a statement on Thursday ERA said that the latest reports of black smoke were immediately investigated and the company was ordered to halt its operations for 10 days. 

"During this period, ERA will conduct investigations in order to establish what is being emitted into the air and whether it has any implications on public health and the environment," the authority said.

It added that the manufacturing company may be asked to install specific mechanisms that would cut down on harmful emissions. ERA said it was committed to regulate the environment, investigating when and where necessary and take action when necessary.

This comes after Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli, who was elected from the constituency, on Tuesday took to social media, to shed light on the situation. This was the second time that the Hal Far plant was observed letting out excessive fumes.

Farrugia Portelli referred the matter to Environment Minister Jose Herrera for action.

