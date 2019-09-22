menu

Miriam Dalli says sustainable economic model needed to fight climate change

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli called for cleaner mobility across all sectors, from road to maritime to aviation 

22 September 2019, 1:41pm
by David Hudson
Miriam Dalli at a New York conference on climate change
A sustainable economic model and creating new jobs is necessary to avert climate change effects, Labour MEP Miriam Dalli said.

Speaking at a New York conference on counteracting the impact of climate change, Dalli said that for climate change to be truly tackled, governments needed a shift in mentality, transitioning from the traditional economic model to a sustainable one.

Taking part in a debate hosted by the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS), Dalli called for behavioural change and challenged the way various industries operate.

“Climate change is impacting all of us now. Let’s incentivize behaviour that helps us reach targets: cleaner mobility across all sectors, from road to maritime to aviation. Small and medium enterprises play a crucial role too, by pushing for greener services and products,” she said.

Dalli said that climate should not be seen as a financial burden but as an opportunity for a new economic model that incentivizes sustainable communities, innovation, cleaner industry and better infrastructure.

In a statement on Sunday, Dalli said that in her recent meeting with global climate activist Greta Thunberg, she insisted that 16-year-olds  should have the right to vote.

In New York, she reiterated: “Youths should have the space to speak, but they should also be involved in decision-making processes.”

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
