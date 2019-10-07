menu

Airport passenger movements up 7.8% in September

MIA welcomed 762,361 passengers last month, a 7.8% increase over the same period in 2018

massimo_costa
7 October 2019, 3:42pm
by Massimo Costa
Malta International Airport registered a 7.8% increase in passenger movement last month, compared to the same period in 2018.

A total of 762,361 passengers passed through the airport in September, with just over 28,000 being registered on the first day of the month, traffic results published by MIA on Monday indicate.

Aircraft movements in September were up by 6.5%, while seat capacity registered an increase of 7.3%.

(Source: Malta International Airport)
Registering a marginal improvement of 0.3% over the same month last year, seat load factor (SLF) - a measurement of the capacity utilisation of available airline seats - stood at 86.2%.

Malta airport’s most popular markets for the month were the UK(+1.8%), Italy (+4.5%), Germany (+25.5%), France (-1.0%) and Spain (+2.5%).

Cumulatively, these five markets contributed more than 500,000 passenger movements to September’s total traffic. September also saw MIA launch its last new route for the summer season, when it welcomed its first flight from Cairo after not serving the Egyptian capital for a number of years.

