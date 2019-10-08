884 total reported cases of domestic violence from January to August this year

There was a total of 884 reported cases of domestic violence between 1 January and 31 August of this year.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia tabled this information in Parliament to a question by Nationalist Party MP Beppe Fenech Adami. Farrugia said that the 884 cases were reported to police.

The data tabled by Farrugia did not categorise these cases into what type of domestic violence was reported and which gender was more likely to report it.

During the same period last year, there had been 886 cases of domestic violence, roughly translating to 27 cases a week or four cases per day. Throughout the whole year, a total of 1,341 cases of domestic violence were reported to police according to information tabled in Parliament.

This means that there has been practically little to no change in domestic violence statistics from last year. From 2010 to the end of 2018, there have been a reported 9,682 cases of domestic violence.

Fenech Adami also asked Farrugia on Monday on how many cases of racial hatred were reported to police from January to August of this year. Farrugia replied that there had been 21 reported cases.

According to computerised data, Farrugia said that reported cases of violence on a public official amounted to 103 in the same period this year.