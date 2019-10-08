Godfrey Farrugia will be tabling a 5G warning in Parliament

Independent MP Godfrey Farrugia will be tabling an appeal to government in the wake of the imminent 5G rollout in Parliament.

In a statement, Farrugia said that he would be doing this in the name of Human Health Alliance, an independent NGO which held a press conference on the health risks of 5G last Saturday.

“Malta is presently fast proceeding with the 5G roll without any kind of caution or questioning on the safety of 5G,” the NGO wrote on Tuesday.

It said that radiofrequency emissions of antennas in various parts of Malta are dangerously high and supersede the stipulated international guidelines of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection for the present 3G and 4G technology.

“The Human Health Alliance notes that the Superintendence of Public Health has aired its concern on the 5G rollout and asks the Malta Telecommunication Authority to monitor and analyse the current radiofrequency urban and rural exposures before embarking on the launch of 5G,” the HHA added.

The Superintendence of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, told the media last month that in view of the uncertainty of potential exposure from 5G and the possible resulting health effects, the precautionary principle underlining public health should be upheld and she called for studies to be carried out before the technology is deployed.

Independent MP Farrugia is expected to table the 5G appeal in the next hour today.

“We are aware that economic and political considerations have been put at the forefront in the telecommunications policy without due consideration of health, social and environmental impacts.

“The onus of choice and decision in favour of our safety and wellbeing and of future generations falls on the governments and members of parliament,” the NGO said.

The Malta Communications Authority told MaltaToday back in April that it would not test Huawei’s 5G testing on the island unless it was requested to do so by the Environmental Health Authority.

In 2015, the Maltese government signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei to launch 5G connectivity, the latest generation of cellular mobile communications.

Several countries across Europe have conducted several 5G trials. Finland is already operating a 5G network as of September of this year.