Daphne Caruana Galizia murder: Malta government reiterates commitment to 'deliver justice'

The Maltese government has reiterated the commitment to "continue delivering justice", two years after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a statement released on Wednesday affirmed.

Today marks the second anniversary of Caruana Galizia's murder. The statement was released a couple of hours before activities organised by civil society to mark the journalist's assassination start in Valletta.

The government described the assassination as "a shocking attack on the whole country".

The statement noted that investigations, with the involvement at various stages of international organisations such as FBI and Europol, are ongoing.

"Within 50 days of the murder, three persons were arrested and arraigned in court accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Earlier this year, they were placed under a bill of indictment. The government has full faith in the ongoing work of the investigators, and the independent inquiring magistrate, who should be allowed to continue carrying out their duties in a serene and independent manner," the statement read.

The government said an independent inquiry is also being established. The setting up of the independent inquiry was announced last month but the government has held meetings with the Caruana Galizia family after it raised objections about the people chosen to sit on the inquiry.

Government appointed former judge Michael Mallia, law professor Ian Refalo and forensic expert Anthony Abela Medici and tasked them to probe whether the murder could have been prevented.

Earlier today, Opposition leader Adrian Delia chose to pay his respects to the slain journalist by laying flowers at the foot of the Great Siege monument where a makeshift memorial has set up.

However, Delia was confronted by Caruana Galizia's sister, Helene Axiak, who objected to his presence at the memorial.

