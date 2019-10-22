Youth groups ask MPs to put political difference aside and declare climate change emergency

The Maltese National Youth Council has urged politicians to put aside their political differences and come together to declare a climate change emergency.

The letter, which was addressed to members of the parliament, was co-signed by 31 youth organisations.

The council said that declaring a climate change emergency was an issue that went beyond party politics. “As young people have clearly shown, they are capable of putting aside their political opinions, and we once again reiterate our appeal, to elected members in the House of Representatives, to put aside political divisions for the good of the country,” KNZ said.

Last week the government and opposition failed to agree on a motion which sought to have climate change declared as a national emergency.

The motion was tabled by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who proposed the setting up of a parliamentary committee responsible for overseeing action on climate change and which would have the power to nominate a superintendent for the climate change emergency.

Parliament is due to vote on the motion tonight after Joseph Muscat's budget speech.

