Nationalist Party to discuss changes to statute

The Nationalist Party executive has decided to extend the mandate of all officials until the end of March as it considers changes to the statute.

Billed as the second phase of the reform process headed by Louis Galea, which started last July, the PN said in a statement the party will discuss changing the statute in December.

After a consultation process with all district committees and the party’s branches, Galea is understood to have proposed several changes to the statute.

The PN statement made no reference to Galea’s proposals but sources have said that one of the suggestions is to bar MPs from occupying official roles within the party.

The executive decided that all internal elections should be held under the new statute, which is why the mandate of existing officials has been extended to 31 March 2020.

The motion was put forward by leader Adrian Delia and seconded by secretary general Clyde Puli.

Delia was quoted telling executive members that he was happy with the level of participation and interest in the reform process.

“This reform will, above all else, benefit all Maltese,” Delia said.

Galea told executive members that he received hundreds of letters, memorandums and reports from people within and outside the party, and that he will be analysing the content.

Delia roped in Galea after the PN’s disastrous showing in the European Parliament and local elections held last May.

The PN leader also faced a vote of confidence among party councillors, which he won by two-thirds of the vote.