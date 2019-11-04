Cruise passenger traffic for third quarter up by 36%, NSO says

The total cruise passenger traffic to Malta during the third quarter of 2019 increased by 36%, amounting to 257,179 passengers when compared to the same time last year.

Statistics published by the NSO showed that there were 122 cruise liner calls during the third quarter of 2019, 27 more than the previous year. At 74.4%, transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of traffic, reaching 191,469.

A total of 5,588 passengers visited Gozo, while 4,449 passengers spent at least one night on board their berthed cruise liner. One avenger every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 2,108 passengers, 119 than the previous year.

Visitors from EU Member States accounted for 65.9% of total traffic, with the major markets being Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. The total number of passengers from Non-EU countries stood at 87,580, of which 48.8% were from the United States.

In total 53.9% were female passengers, with the largest share of passengers falling between the 40-59 bracket. This was followed by those aged between 60 and 79-years of age.

January - September 2019

During the ﬁrst nine months of the year, total cruise passengers stood at 598,837, an increase of 35.6% over 2018. Of which, 65.7% came from EU Member States. Signiﬁcant increases were recorded in the German, American and British markets.

Female passengers amounted to 323,294 and were in the majority. Most passengers were between the ages of 60 annd 79, amounting to 221,641. It was followed by passengers aged 40-59, reaching 195,793.

There were 273 cruise liner calls during the ﬁrst three quarters of 2019, with an average 2,194 passengers per vessel, compared to 215 calls and an average 2,054 passengers per vessel in the same period of 2018.