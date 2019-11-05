ECJ involvement in Maltese judicial appointments 'shameful' – Alfred Sant

Labour MEP Alfred Sant decried the involvement of the European Court of Justice in Malta's judicial appointments after a decision taken by Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti to refer NGO Repubblika's court case to the ECJ.

Sant said that such an involvement was proof that Malta's European Union membership was impinging upon Malta's sovereignty.

He wrote on Facebook: "We were supposed to have joined the EU after there was a unanimous agreement that in Malta there existed all the necessary safeguards in the running of the country as other members have. It’s shameful."

Sant also criticised those who seemed surprised that the judiciary was made up of a majority of Labourites and asked them where they were when it was the other way round and the judiciary was made up of mostly Nationalist Party supporters.

NGO Repubblika claimed that Chetcuti's decision on Monday was a win for juridical independence. "The reason for this case is none other than to ascertain that the judiciary doesn't lose its independence," it said in a statement.

The government announced a few moments after the decision that it would be filing a leave for appeal.