Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca supports Cottonera residents in fight against AUM’s extension

Open spaces enjoyed by residents in Bormla and Isla should be protected, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has said in support of tomorrow’s protest against AUM’s expansion.

In a Facebook post, Coleiro Preca said the AUM issue reminded her of what children and young people would tell her: that they wanted more spaces for recreation and relaxation.

“I remembered this today because tomorrow, a number of voluntary organisations are uniting with those who already showed concern about the application for the extension of the AUM project, which will take public spaces which, to date, are being enjoyed by children, youths, the elderly and families in the area.”

“I want to unite with them, in my appeal to the authorities, so that as they had beautified the coast of Cottonera in the past, they continue to sustain this vision by ensuring that these spaces continue to be enjoyed by children, youths, elderly and the entire community.”

Eleven NGOs have written to MPs in the second district, the minister of transport and the minister responsible for culture, reiterating their opposition to plans by the AUM to enlarge its footprint in the area.

The NGOs: Tuna Artna Lura, Forum Komunità Bormliża, Din L-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Futur Ambjent Wiehed, International Tree Foundation [Malta], Moviment Graffitti, The Archaeological Society Malta, The Ramblers' Association of Malta and Żminijietna - Voice of the Left all voiced concern at the planned extension.

The groups are objecting to the AUM development planning application are on the basis of the loss of open public spaces in an already densely built-up locality and the loss of built heritage and heritage views, due to proposed designs and building heights which are not in line with Urban Conservation Area policies.