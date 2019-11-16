Anti-corruption protest underway in Valletta

Activists are gathered in Valletta for an anti-corruption protest organised by NGOs Repubblika and Occupy Justice.

The protest follows Keith Schembri’s decision to drop a libel suit against former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil to avoid answering questions about offshore company 17 Black.

PN leader Adrian Delia is expected to attend, despite having been the subject of criticism from civil society groups leading the protests. The Democratic Party and Alternattiva Demokratika will also join the demonstration.

Protesters are meeting in front of Pjazza Teatru Rjal and will march towards the law courts, where a stage has been erected.

The protest is being held on the same day marking the 25th month of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

People are holding up posters decrying corruption and calling for justice to be done.