Opposition leader goes to the President

Opposition leader Adrian Delia is meeting President George Vella to press home the point that the Prime Minister’s position is no longer tenable.

The meeting was requested by Delia as the country faces a political crisis triggered by developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

This is the second time in a week such a meeting was requested by Delia.

The Opposition leader has asked for the Joseph Muscat’s resignation, insisting it was no longer teneable that he stay on.

Joseph Muscat has so far refused to step down, saying that he wanted the Caruana Galizia murder case to be closed.

Meanwhile, the President has postponed next week’s visit to the UK as the country grapples with the political fallout from the murder investigation.

A spokesperson for the Office of the President has confirmed the postponement.

"A decision has been taken by the Office of the President to postpone the President’s visit to London in view of local developments," the spokesperson told MaltaToday.

The country was plunged into political uncertainty after businessman Yorgen Fenech was arrested in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder.

Fenech’s arrest led to the resignations of Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and the auto suspension of Chris Cardona.

Cardona had been called in for a brief questioning session at the police depot but Schembri was arrested and questioned at length after Fenech implicated him in the murder.

Mizzi and Schembri had a secretive business relation with Fenech’s Dubai company, 17 Black.