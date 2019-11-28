[WATCH] Yorgen Fenech's pardon denied, Muscat says he'll stay on as Prime Minister

Updated at 3:45am on Friday with cabinet meeting press conference

At the end of a seven-hour long cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that Yorgen Fenech asked for a presidential pardon three times, all of which were denied.

"I left the final decision with my colleagues who decided that it's not fit to grant a pardon," he said, adding that as far as investigations were going, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri was not involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

When asked whether Schembri would be reinstated as chief of staff or in another position within the government, Muscat said that he wouldn't.

Journalist were allowed up in Castille in the press conference room after the long wait. Muscat only allowed four questions, with plenty of security surrounding the room. Matthew Caruana Galizia who was present for a small demonstration outside Castille was not allowed in.

"I will stay on until the investigation is complete," Muscat said, with some ministers present behind him. Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and Finance Minister Edward Scicluna were amongst those missing from the group.

After the presser, journalists were not allowed to leave, faced with security staff and locked doors. Journalists had an argument with security, which never turned physical, but still journalists were denied freedom to leave.

Ministers were called in for an urgent Cabinet meeting that will be held at Castille this evening.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called the Cabinet meeting. MaltaToday is informed that the agenda was not communicated to ministers.

The Police Commissioner and the Attorney General were seen entering Castille. The meeting discussed the request for a pardon made by businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The meeting came at the end of another long day for the police as investigations into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continued in earnest.

Ministers were seen walking in, including deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia but did not answer any questions from the press.

In the meantime, Fenech was seen leaving the law courts in Valletta this evening after filing a constitutional case against the the chief investigator in the Caruana Galizia murder case, Keith Arnaud. He claimed that Arnaud had been continuously informing the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri - who was himself arrested on Tuesday night - on the progress in the investigation into Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The police this afternoon dismissed a plea by Fenech for Arnaud to be removed from the case.

Keith Schembri was released from arrest.