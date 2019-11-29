menu
Government crisis Yorgen Fenech’s pardon denied • Keith Schembri released by police • Muscat says he’ll stay on as Prime Minister • Fenech attacks role of lead investigator

Yorgen Fenech out on police bail

Business magnate Yorgen Fenech is back out on police bail after his 48-hour arrest deadline expired • Fenech to challenge Cabinet’s pardon refusal

kurt_sansone
29 November 2019, 11:57am
by Kurt Sansone
Yorgen Fenech
Yorgen Fenech

The police have not yet pressed charges against business magnate Yorgen Fenech, who is back out on police bail after his 48-hour arrest deadline expired.

Fenech’s arrest deadline expired at around 11am on Friday. The police have not charged Fenech yet, despite having interrogated the man for more than a week in relation to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The police can detain a person for a maximum of 48 hours after which the individual is either released of charged.

Fenech has been released on police bail and remains under strict supervision.

Meanwhile, Fenech’s lawyers are preparing a legal challenge to Cabinet’s decision in the early hours of the morning not to recommend a pardon for the former Tumas Group CEO.

Fenech asked for a pardon to tell all on the murder as he implicated the prime minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri as the mastermind in the murder.

Police have so far been unable to corroborate Fenech’s information and after interrogating Schembri at length, released him yesterday evening.

Fenech was identified as the person who commissioned the murder after middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a presidential pardon.

Theuma is understood to have passed on recordings of conversations with Fenech in which Caruana Galizia’s murder was discussed.

MaltaToday yesterday reported that Fenech is said to have paid €450,000 for Caruana Galizia to be murdered.

Details released yesterday by Reuters show how Theuma, acting on Fenech’s behest, commissioned the three killers who carried out the assassination in the summer of 2017.

The three men – brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat – are awaiting trial.

The initial plan by the assassins was to shoot Caruana Galizia using a long-range rifle while she was sitting in front of a window at her Bidnija home.

However, the plans changed and the killers opted for a remote-controlled car bomb.

Caruana Galizia was killed on 16 October 2017 just after leaving her Bidnija home.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Yorgen Fenech out on police bail
National

Yorgen Fenech out on police bail
Kurt Sansone
Prime Minister visits the President after Cabinet refuses Yorgen Fenech pardon
National

Prime Minister visits the President after Cabinet refuses Yorgen Fenech pardon
Kurt Sansone
Repubblika holds national protest this evening outside Castille
National

Repubblika holds national protest this evening outside Castille
Laura Calleja
Council of Europe human rights concerned by allegations of political interference
National

Council of Europe human rights concerned by allegations of political interference
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.