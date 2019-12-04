Melvin Theuma was not employed with public service, government says

Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, was not employed with the public service, the government has said.

In testimony given in court on Wednesday, Theuma said that he had been given a job with the government following an intervention by the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

On Tuesday, the press published a letter handwritten by Theuma in which he alleged Schembri had found him a job with government.

The letter was found by the police during a search of the Portomaso property of Yorgen Fenech, the business magnate who stands accused of masterminding Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary, however, said in a statement issued after the court session was over, that Theuma’s name was not amongst those of persons who had been employed by the public service.

“The Principal Permanent Secretary yesterday instructed the verification of all government employment records, wherefrom it resulted that Melvin Theuma’s name was not amongst those of persons who had been employed in the Public Service.”

The statement said that all employment data were today - in light of the court sitting - being verified afresh and all employment records had also been requested from all government entities.

“The verification results will be preserved so as to be available for ongoing or future investigations,” the government said.

“The police have been informed about these developments.”