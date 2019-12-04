Kenneth Camilleri suspended from job with Transport Malta

Kenneth Camilleri has been suspended from his job with government agency Transport Malta, following his name being mentioned in the court testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“In the past hours, Transport Malta has suspended one of its employees, following a witness deposition given in court earlier today, during the proceedings in relation to the murder of Caruana Galizia. The suspension is effective immediately,” Transport Malta said in a statement on Wednesday.

Theuma mentioned Kenneth’s name in his testimony in court earlier on Wednesday morning after being granted a presidential pardon to say all he knows about the murder.

In the shocking testimony, Kenneth was said to have relayed a message that promised bail for three men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia: Vincent Muscat, George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio. The same “Kenneth from Castille” said in a message that the three men were to receive “one million each after getting bail.”

Kenneth also worked as part of the security detail of the Prime Minister. He was observed accompanying Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during the latter’s 2017 general election campaign.

Camilleri is also understood to have been assigned to former chief of staff Keith Schembri and had also accompanied Neville Gafà, an employee in the Office of the Prime Minister, during a mysterious visit to Libya.

Theuma confirmed in court that Tumas group magnate Yorgen Fenech had commissioned the assassination early in 2017 but had postponed it until after the election results.