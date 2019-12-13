11 arrested in Safi Barracks riot
Safi Barracks riot at 12:30am results in arrest of 11 persons
A riot erupted inside the Safi Barracks where a number of asylum seekers reside.
Rapid Intervention Unit offices were called to the Kirkop compound at 12:30am on Friday morning, after black smoke was noticed coming out of a tent in which the migrant residents sleep in.
Police said that in the ensuing incident, a police constable was injured after being hit in the head by a metal object being thrown from the barracks’ residents.
Civil Protection Department personnel put out the fire. 11 persons were arrested and taken to police HQ for interrogation.
