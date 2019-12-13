menu
MUSCAT [WATCH] Journalists ask European Parliament president over MEPs' letter asking heads of government to take stance on Malta

11 arrested in Safi Barracks riot

Safi Barracks riot at 12:30am results in arrest of 11 persons

maltatoday
13 December 2019, 6:41am
by MaltaToday Staff

A riot erupted inside the Safi Barracks where a number of asylum seekers reside.

Rapid Intervention Unit offices were called to the Kirkop compound at 12:30am on Friday morning, after black smoke was noticed coming out of a tent in which the migrant residents sleep in.

Police said that in the ensuing incident, a police constable was injured after being hit in the head by a metal object being thrown from the barracks’ residents.

Civil Protection Department personnel put out the fire. 11 persons were arrested and taken to police HQ for interrogation.

More in National
11 arrested in Safi Barracks riot
National

11 arrested in Safi Barracks riot
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] No mandatory prison sentence for personal cannabis cultivation under new rules
National

[WATCH] No mandatory prison sentence for personal cannabis cultivation under new rules
Matthew Vella
Mater Day (the hospital), Pilatu (pilot), and other howlers plaguing Maltese exam
National

Mater Day (the hospital), Pilatu (pilot), and other howlers plaguing Maltese exam
James Debono
[WATCH] No place for Konrad Mizzi in an Abela administration, Labour MP says
National

[WATCH] No place for Konrad Mizzi in an Abela administration, Labour MP says
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.