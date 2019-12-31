‘Chopping heads won’t solve anything’, GWU president calls for bipartisan roadmap to restore normality

The president of the General Workers Union has called for justice to be made with Daphne Caruana Galizia in a New Year’s message calling for all those responsible for the assassination to be prosecuted.

“For the healing process to start it is imperative that those involved in this barbarous act are bought to justice without fear or favour. While it is understandable that some feel frustrated and see the process taking too long, on the other hand it is very important that the institutions are allowed to work to ensure that all the culprits face justice… there should be no trials by either the media, those protesting for justice, and least of all by politicians.

“If we really believe in the rule of law there can be no other way then to let the institutions do their job. This does not mean that certain institutions are perfect, far from it, but while accepting that they are not perfect, government and opposition should do their utmost to defend them and at the same time agree on a timetable and work together to improve them.” Victor Carachi said.

But Carachi also said a new prime minister should not take it upon himself to “chopping heads here and there” in reforming the institutions, a possible reference to both Labour leadership candidates Chris Fearne and Robert Abela vowing to remove Lawrence Cutajar from Commissioner of Police.

“Chopping heads here and there is not going to solve anything; it is reforms that encapsulate, independence with accountability, check and balances, efficiency and segregation of powers that achieve results. The time to have a symbolic President of Malta is over! The time to have most of the executive powers vested in the Prime Minister is also over! While some institutions like our law courts should be independent, they should be held more accountable as some judgements delivered in the past leave much to be desired: when was the last time that a Judge or a Magistrate was dismissed for misconduct or poor judgements for example?”

Carachi also said he wanted to see both sides of the House approve changes to the Constitution and institutions in the shortest time possible and with an agreed time-frame.

“Much has to be done to restore our international standing both within the EU and Internationally. Once the new Prime Minister is sworn in, both government and opposition must work together to achieve this; at the end of the day we are all in the same boat, there is no more room for partisan politics. This tragedy is a red warning light to all of us. We, the social partners should keep on working together through the MCESD to ensure that government and opposition work together towards this common goal and make Malta one of the best places to live in every aspect.”

Carachi said he hoped the New Year will usher in a new chapter where Maltese can be free to disagree,discuss in a civil manner and criticise the message, and not the messenger, “where we can air our views and opinions without insulting each other, where while not agreeing on everything we can work together towards a common goal.”