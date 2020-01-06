menu

Labour electoral commission investigates Robert Abela’s complaint on alleged voter list manipulation

Robert Abela files complaint with Labour electoral commission over claims that the eligible voter list has been vitiated by his rival

kurt_sansone
6 January 2020, 10:47am
by Kurt Sansone
Leadership candidate Robert Abela
The Labour Party’s electoral commission has investigated a complaint filed by leadership candidate Robert Abela that unauthorised persons had added people to the list of eligible voters.

Abela filed the complaint over allegations that three people who work in Chris Fearne’s ministry were seen inside the membership office at Labour HQ on Christmas Eve inputting names in the list of eligible voters.

Abela has claimed that the list of voters for Saturday’s contest was vitiated.

MaltaToday is informed that the party's electoral commission, headed by Pembroke mayor Dean Hili, investigated the complaint and has already communicated its findings with Abela.

It is unclear what the outcome of the investigation is but sources close to the party have suggested that the complaint was based on “wrong information”.

There was no reference to these complaints during yesterday evening’s debate on One TV between the candidates, who put up a façade of camaraderie.

Attempts to contact the PL electoral commission and Abela's campaign team have so far proved futile.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt.
