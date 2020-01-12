menu

‘Our ship is back on an even keel after the storm’, new Labour leader Abela tells supporters

Robert Abela promises change to strengthen good governance and the rule of law, insists the situation in the country is not tragic but it is 'a sensitive moment'

karl_azzopardi
Last updated on 12 January 2020, 7:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Labour leader Robert Abela
Labour leader Robert Abela

Newly elected Labour Party leader Robert Abela has stressed on continuity inside government, suggesting he will fulfil Labour’s electoral mandate.

“I will continue the project started by Joseph Muscat. This will be a party open for everyone. A party that does not look at colours, parties, religion… a party that seeks unity,” he said in his first speech to party faithful after he won the Labour leadership against deputy prime minister Chris Fearne with 57% of some 16,000 party members.

“The ship is now back on an even keel after the storm… we need to move forward,” Abela, Malta’s 14th prime minister, said.

Robert Abela's parents, former president George Abela (in picture) and Margaret, are at the sports hall to listen to their son's first speech
Robert Abela's parents, former president George Abela (in picture) and Margaret, are at the sports hall to listen to their son's first speech
The congress will formally close today by confirming Abela as leader
The congress will formally close today by confirming Abela as leader

Abela embraced Cabinet ministers, many of them who backed Fearne, as he climbed on stage at the Kordin sports centre. But Fearne himself was conspicuous by his absence. Abela still thanked Fearne for his role in the race, and said he had spoken to the deputy PM in the morning.

Reminiscent of his predecessor’s first words as leader back in 2008, even Abela imparted his “love” to his audience.

“We have a winning recipe, a recipe that not only has brought us electoral victories, but improved the lives of thousands of people,” Abela said, promising  to improve upon Labour’s positives and fixing its negatives. “We accept that we may have been mistaken at times, but that’s what happens when you work,” Abela said. 

He also vowed not to repeat the same mistakes, saying he believed in politics that is open to everyone. “I want you, the people, to gives us your ideas, so we can create the policies to help improve your lives.”

He appealed to the business community, stating that their hard work will not be forgotten. “To the business community, I tell you to pluck up courage. I will do everything to help you make more profits, invest and succeed. I only ask you one thing; do not forget workers,” Abela said.

Again Abela stressed on continuity as a major theme of his speech. “We will have continuity that will bring about stability. Continuity of a recipe that delivered success.”

As expected he spoke of protecting the vulnerable of society, stating that those values truly define the principles of the party. “We are a party that believes in social justice, social mobility, national unity and equality – those are the roots of our party.”

Abela said he is looking forward to working with the Labour parliamentary group and Cabinet members. “We will pull the same rope. We are one party. This is our duty towards you, who placed their trust in us.”

Abela thanked party members for their contribution in the electoral process. “Thanks to you we emerged stronger,” he said. 

In his first comments yesterday, Abela called for unity. “Robert Abela did not win, Chris Fearne did not lose. The Labour Party won,” Abela said.

He won the support of 57.9% of party members, against Fearne’s 42.1%, coming from behind to clinch a landslide victory.

Abela will take his oath of office as prime minister tomorrow afternoon and will then be expected to appoint his Cabinet.

On Sunday morning, Chris Fearne tweeted to thank members who voted for him and promised loyalty to the party.

18:50 This blog ends here. Thank you for following. Kurt Sansone
18:49 The Labour Party congress closes with the national anthem. Kurt Sansone
18:46 He is joined on stage by his wife Lydia Abela and daughter Giorgia. Kurt Sansone
18:46 The new Labour leader has just delivered his first speech, displaying good oratory skills. Abela pitched for continuity while promising change to strengthen good governance and the rule of law. Kurt Sansone
18:42 Abela ends his speech by a call to unity. “Let us work together… we are all children of one family.” Kurt Sansone
18:41 Abela receives a standing ovation when he addresses youth, thanking them for being behind him. “I want you to be protagonists.” Kurt Sansone
18:40 He makes reference to the downtrodden and the importance that no one is forgotten. Kurt Sansone
18:40 Abela says he believes in the self-employed. He then jokes: “I am self-employed, I will be self-employed until today because tomorrow I will stop being so.” Kurt Sansone
18:38 “To the business community, I tell you to pluck up courage. I will do everything to help you make more profits, invest and succeed. I only ask you one thing; do not forget workers.” Kurt Sansone
18:38 People want peace of mind, he says. “People are asking us to move forward.” Kurt Sansone
18:37 “Together, we can deliver more wealth. The best of times are still to come and have a long way to go.” Kurt Sansone
18:36 Abela urges members to roll up their sleeves and work with him. “I need you.” Kurt Sansone
18:35 Abela says it is important for the government to listen to people. “I believe in discipline as well. Self-discipline is important at this juncture… this is not a tragic moment in the country but it is a sensitive moment that requires vision and self-discipline. We will come out of this moment, quicker than people believe.” Kurt Sansone
18:33 “We will strengthen good governance and the rule of law. I will make sure that the mandate people gave us at the election is fulfilled. We should be allowed to fulfil it. It is our duty to fulfil that mandate. We will make the necessary changes but we should also be allowed to govern.” Kurt Sansone
18:31 “We are humble enough to accept mistakes… who works a lot, does mistakes. But I will not close my eyes to mistakes and they will not be repeated.” Kurt Sansone
18:31 Abela says that continuity has to be accompanied with change. Kurt Sansone
18:30 Abela addresses those who believed in the Labour project but were not Labourites. “To these people, I tell them that tomorrow is a day when serenity will return… tomorrow is a day of continuity that will bring about stability. Continuity of a recipe that delivered success.” Kurt Sansone
18:28 Abela says the movement will be one that satisfies the aspirations of everyone in society. A movement that understands the suffering of others. Kurt Sansone
18:26 “The ship is now back on an even keel after the storm… we need to move forward.” Kurt Sansone
18:25 Abela says the PL is a party open to everyone but must find the right balance with its grassroots, who were always there for it. “We have to ensure that past injustices are fixed, whoever suffered them.” Kurt Sansone
18:24 But he also looks at the present. “I will continue the project started by Joseph Muscat… the movement. This will be a party open for everyone. A party that does not look at colours, parties, religion… a party that seeks unity. A party that believes in equal opportunity for everyone.” Kurt Sansone
18:22 The new Labour leader harks back to the party’s roots. The party celebrates 100 years of its existence this year. Kurt Sansone
18:21 Abela says the party must remain a winning party to do good for the country. Kurt Sansone
18:20 Abela says he is looking forward to working with the Labour parliamentary group and Cabinet members. “We will pull the same rope. We are one party. This is our duty towards you, who placed their trust in us.” Kurt Sansone
18:19 “A special thank you goes to my friend Chris Fearne… this morning I appreciated your words. Tomorrow, we will probably meet in the morning at the gym. This is just the start of our work together.” Kurt Sansone
18:18 He addresses those who did not support him. “I will keep running after you, to convince you.” Kurt Sansone
18:17 Abela says the party has come out stronger. “From now on I do not want to hear of Chris’s people, or Robert’s people. We are all children of the same party.” Kurt Sansone
18:16 He thanks members for helping the party come out of the difficult time. “Each one of you had his favourite candidate but you all loved the party.” Kurt Sansone
18:15 “We love you as well,” he says, in words reminiscent of Joseph Muscat’s first speech in 2008. Kurt Sansone
18:14 “I am moved by all the love you have shown my family, my wife Lydia, my daughter Giorgia and myself.” Kurt Sansone
18:13 Abela has finally made it the podium. Kurt Sansone
18:06 Abela is embracing each member of the PL parliamentary group and Cabinet who are on the main stage. Kurt Sansone
18:00 Abela lifts Justice Minister Owen Bonnici’s hand in the air in a sign of friendship despite Bonnici having openly supported Chris Fearne. Kurt Sansone
17:56 Chris Fearne is nowhere to be seen at the sports hall. Kurt Sansone
17:55 George Abela had lost the leadership race to Joseph Muscat in 2008. Kurt Sansone
17:54 Crowd erupts into large cheer as Abela embraces his father George Abela, a former deputy leader of the party and president emeritus. Kurt Sansone
17:52 Abela is making his way slowly through the large crowd. Kurt Sansone
17:45 Robert Abela, his wife Lydia and daughter, are escorted into the sports pavilion as well-wishers mob the family, asking for selfies and congratulating their new leader. Kurt Sansone
17:42 The party president calls Robert Abela on stage to loud applause and cheering. Kurt Sansone
17:40 Micallef thanks Chris Fearne and urges him to continue working. Fearne receives applause. Kurt Sansone
17:39 Micallef says the party remained united throughout the contest. “Today, we only have one winner; the Labour Party.” Kurt Sansone
17:38 Micallef speaks of the responsibility the administration had to shoulder over the past weeks. “We were together and managed to get the ship to shore… we should all be proud of how the race was conducted.” Kurt Sansone
17:36 "I am proud of being Labour and we can move forward... yesterday we showed how big this party is." Kurt Sansone
17:36 PL President Daniel Micallef is addressing the congress. Kurt Sansone
17:35 Abela, 42, is the son of former president George Abela. Kurt Sansone
17:35 Abela is expected to deliver his first speech shortly. Kurt Sansone
17:34 PL electoral commission chief Dean Hili reads out the election result. Robert Abela was elected with 9,340 votes, or 57.9%. Kurt Sansone
17:33 We are at the Kordin sports hall where the Labour Party is closing it members' congress that will formally install Robert Abela as leader. Kurt Sansone
17:31 Good afternoon. Kurt Sansone

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[PICTURES] Robert Abela’s first speech as new Labour leader
National

[PICTURES] Robert Abela’s first speech as new Labour leader
James Bianchi
‘Our ship is back on an even keel after the storm’, new Labour leader Abela tells supporters
National

‘Our ship is back on an even keel after the storm’, new Labour leader Abela tells supporters
Karl Azzopardi
Fearne absent for Abela’s victory lap as Labour MPs gather by leader’s side
National

Fearne absent for Abela’s victory lap as Labour MPs gather by leader’s side
Matthew Vella
Miriam Dalli applauds Robert Abela: ‘He did not try to eliminate his competition’
National

Miriam Dalli applauds Robert Abela: ‘He did not try to eliminate his competition’
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.