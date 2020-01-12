‘Our ship is back on an even keel after the storm’, new Labour leader Abela tells supporters

Newly elected Labour Party leader Robert Abela has stressed on continuity inside government, suggesting he will fulfil Labour’s electoral mandate.

“I will continue the project started by Joseph Muscat. This will be a party open for everyone. A party that does not look at colours, parties, religion… a party that seeks unity,” he said in his first speech to party faithful after he won the Labour leadership against deputy prime minister Chris Fearne with 57% of some 16,000 party members.

“The ship is now back on an even keel after the storm… we need to move forward,” Abela, Malta’s 14th prime minister, said.

Abela embraced Cabinet ministers, many of them who backed Fearne, as he climbed on stage at the Kordin sports centre. But Fearne himself was conspicuous by his absence. Abela still thanked Fearne for his role in the race, and said he had spoken to the deputy PM in the morning.

Reminiscent of his predecessor’s first words as leader back in 2008, even Abela imparted his “love” to his audience.

“We have a winning recipe, a recipe that not only has brought us electoral victories, but improved the lives of thousands of people,” Abela said, promising to improve upon Labour’s positives and fixing its negatives. “We accept that we may have been mistaken at times, but that’s what happens when you work,” Abela said.

He also vowed not to repeat the same mistakes, saying he believed in politics that is open to everyone. “I want you, the people, to gives us your ideas, so we can create the policies to help improve your lives.”

He appealed to the business community, stating that their hard work will not be forgotten. “To the business community, I tell you to pluck up courage. I will do everything to help you make more profits, invest and succeed. I only ask you one thing; do not forget workers,” Abela said.

Again Abela stressed on continuity as a major theme of his speech. “We will have continuity that will bring about stability. Continuity of a recipe that delivered success.”

As expected he spoke of protecting the vulnerable of society, stating that those values truly define the principles of the party. “We are a party that believes in social justice, social mobility, national unity and equality – those are the roots of our party.”

Abela said he is looking forward to working with the Labour parliamentary group and Cabinet members. “We will pull the same rope. We are one party. This is our duty towards you, who placed their trust in us.”

Abela thanked party members for their contribution in the electoral process. “Thanks to you we emerged stronger,” he said.

In his first comments yesterday, Abela called for unity. “Robert Abela did not win, Chris Fearne did not lose. The Labour Party won,” Abela said.

He won the support of 57.9% of party members, against Fearne’s 42.1%, coming from behind to clinch a landslide victory.

Abela will take his oath of office as prime minister tomorrow afternoon and will then be expected to appoint his Cabinet.

On Sunday morning, Chris Fearne tweeted to thank members who voted for him and promised loyalty to the party.