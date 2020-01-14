Chris Fearne to retain health ministry

Chris Fearne will remain health minister in the new Cabinet being formed by incoming Prime Minister Robert Abela, MaltaToday is informed.

Multiple sources within the health sector have confirmed that Fearne has accepted to retain the same ministry he had under the Muscat administration.

Fearne appears to have dropped his initial reluctance and accepted a Cabinet role, clearing the way for Robert Abela to continue forming his Cabinet.

The deputy prime minister was seen entering and leaving Castille twice on Tuesday morning for presumed talks with the Prime Minister. He has refused to comment, insisting the formation of Cabinet was the prerogative of the Prime Minister and any announcements will be done by him.

Fearne will remain deputy prime minister.

On Saturday, Fearne lost to Abela in the Labour Party leadership race. Fearne did not turn up for Abela's inaugural speech at the PL congress on Sunday and was not present for the Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony at the Palace in Valletta on Monday.

Former ministers and parliamentary secretaries are in for a long wait to know their fate, as are backbenchers with an ambition to join Cabinet.

Abela is understood to have told them during yesterday’s first meeting of the parliamentary group that his choices would be based on competence in what is expected to be a significant reshuffle of people and portfolios.