Robert Abela greets school children at Castille

He may be in the middle of a major Cabinet reshuffle but on his way into Castille, Robert Abela took time to invite school children into his office

kurt_sansone
15 January 2020, 11:18am
by Kurt Sansone
Say hello: Malta's new prime minister welcomes school children into Castille
School children from the Mqabba primary school this morning had a twist to their field work trip to Valletta when they ended up meeting the new Prime Minister at Castille.

The children were outside Castille when Robert Abela pulled up outside his office.

The Prime Minister, who is in the middle of a major Cabinet reshuffle, greeted the Year 6 children and invited them inside Castille for a brief meeting.

The children never imagined that a trip to Valletta would see them entering Castille and meet the new prime minister.

Abela was sworn in as prime minister on Monday and over the past 24 hours has been engaged in intense talks with his parliamentary group to appoint his Cabinet.

