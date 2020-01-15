Robert Abela greets school children at Castille

School children from the Mqabba primary school this morning had a twist to their field work trip to Valletta when they ended up meeting the new Prime Minister at Castille.

The children were outside Castille when Robert Abela pulled up outside his office.

The Prime Minister, who is in the middle of a major Cabinet reshuffle, greeted the Year 6 children and invited them inside Castille for a brief meeting.

The children never imagined that a trip to Valletta would see them entering Castille and meet the new prime minister.

Abela was sworn in as prime minister on Monday and over the past 24 hours has been engaged in intense talks with his parliamentary group to appoint his Cabinet.