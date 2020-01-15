menu

[WATCH] Edward Zammit Lewis says Venice Commission proposals are priority

The new Justice Minister said that a clear message of Malta's good intent needs to be sent to Europe

kurt_sansone david_hudson
15 January 2020, 4:07pm
by Kurt Sansone / David Hudson
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis

New Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said that the Venice Commission recommendations should be taken on board immediately so that a clear message of good intent is sent to Europe.

Speaking to MaltaToday on his way to his swearing in at the Palace in Valletta, Zammit Lewis thanked the previous justice minister, Owen Bonnici, for the work already started.

"We have to start immediately and hit the ground running, we have to take on board the Venice Commission proposals and send a clear signal to Europe that we are ready to make the reforms that we need, that we are a modern democratic country and we want the best for our people," he said.

Edward Zammit Lewis walking into the Palace in Valletta on Wednesday
Edward Zammit Lewis walking into the Palace in Valletta on Wednesday

Work on implementation on the proposals had already started — as per the recommendation of the Commission, the role of the Attorney General was split in two via a bill that was passed in parliament last July. 

Victoria Buttigieg was the first to be appointed as State Advocate. 

The new Prime Minister Robert Abela had said that the Commission's proposals should not be adopted "lock, stock and barrel", to which Zammit Lewis was in agreement.

"We need to see what we need, especially in terms of separation of powers and an independent impartial judiciary, and implement what's best for our country," he said. 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Caruana Galizia's sons tell Council of Europe to keep up pressure on Malta
National

Caruana Galizia's sons tell Council of Europe to keep up pressure on Malta
David Hudson
[WATCH] ‘Past mistakes will not be repeated, we are committed to address them,’ Robert Abela says
National

[WATCH] ‘Past mistakes will not be repeated, we are committed to address them,’ Robert Abela says
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Aaron Farrugia happy that his new ministerial role includes planning portfolio
National

[WATCH] Aaron Farrugia happy that his new ministerial role includes planning portfolio
David Hudson
[WATCH] New foreign minister Evarist Bartolo says Malta needs to rebuild its reputation
National

[WATCH] New foreign minister Evarist Bartolo says Malta needs to rebuild its reputation
Kurt Sansone / David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.