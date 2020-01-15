[WATCH] Edward Zammit Lewis says Venice Commission proposals are priority

New Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said that the Venice Commission recommendations should be taken on board immediately so that a clear message of good intent is sent to Europe.

Speaking to MaltaToday on his way to his swearing in at the Palace in Valletta, Zammit Lewis thanked the previous justice minister, Owen Bonnici, for the work already started.

"We have to start immediately and hit the ground running, we have to take on board the Venice Commission proposals and send a clear signal to Europe that we are ready to make the reforms that we need, that we are a modern democratic country and we want the best for our people," he said.

Work on implementation on the proposals had already started — as per the recommendation of the Commission, the role of the Attorney General was split in two via a bill that was passed in parliament last July.

Victoria Buttigieg was the first to be appointed as State Advocate.

The new Prime Minister Robert Abela had said that the Commission's proposals should not be adopted "lock, stock and barrel", to which Zammit Lewis was in agreement.

"We need to see what we need, especially in terms of separation of powers and an independent impartial judiciary, and implement what's best for our country," he said.