[WATCH] Aaron Farrugia happy that his new ministerial role includes planning portfolio

New Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said that he was happy with his new role as enviornment minister, also incorporating planning and climate change.

"I am happy that the environment ministry onces again includes the planning portfolio along with climate change," Farrugia said, adding that such an incorporation was significant.

Farrugia was one of those Cabinet members that got a promotion. He was previously parliamentary secretary for European funds and social dialogue.

Taking over the environment ministry from José Herrera, now culture minister, and taking the planning responsibility from Ian Borg's portfolio, Farrugia said that his new role was vast.

"I thank the Prime Minister for the responsibility he afforded me," he told MaltaToday.

Farrugia was on his way to the Palace in Valletta for his swearing in, saying that he was looking forward to start working on his new role.