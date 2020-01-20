Chamber of Commerce welcomes Robert Abela’s attention to good governance

The Malta Chamber of Commerce has welcomed new Prime Minister, Robert Abela’s actions in his first few days in office.

The chamber said that welcomes the subject of Good Governance being given its much deserved attention by the new Prime Minister’s cabinet, which was in turn supplemented by the establishment of a committee focusing on this matter.

The Chamber had presented a document to Abela which laid out the chamber’s vision for good governance titled ‘Ethical Business calls for Change – a manifesto for Good Governance’.

“The concrete actions of the past days reflect the Prime Minister’s statement that his Government and the Chamber were on the same page on this very important current priority for the country,” a statement by the chamber read.

The chamber also saw former Gozo minister Justyne Caruana’s resignation as a show of “much needed zero tolerance to towards any shadow of a doubt of questionable conduct”.

“Our country’s leaders must be kept accountable to the highest level of standards, and the

tempestive action in this regard was very well received,” the statement read.

In its statement, the chamber said that it also welcomes the declarations made by two senior members of Abela’s newly formed cabinet.

Minister for Internal Affairs Byron Camilleri had said that any allegation made should be investigated.

Aaron Farrugia, who has been made Environment and Planning Minister, said that the government intends to publish a register of all meetings with stakeholders, in a bid to promote transparency and good governance.

“The Chamber welcomes these moves, and augurs that such commendable initiatives shouldn't be left to the prerogative of individual Ministers, but ought to be made a Government-wide requirement for all the administration,” the statement read.

The Chamber concluded its statements by stating that it expresses a degree of cautious optimism.

“There are several more recommendations that the Government needs to consider, but certainly, so far so good,” the statement said.