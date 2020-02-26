Italy records more than 300 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths

Italy has recorded its 12th victim of the coronavirus outbreak after a 69-year-old man with a pre-existing respiratory condition died in the Emilia Romagna region.

The man from Lodi died on Wednesday as COVID-19 infections reached 389, making Italy the worst-hit European country. The infected include seven children.

Meanwhile, the first case of coronavirus in Italy, a Chinese woman, has recovered from the infection at a Rome hospital. Her husband, who was also infected, is doing better.

The developments comes as several European countries reported their first cases of COVID-19, involving people who visited Italy.

North Macedonia recorded its first case of a person who travelled from Italy by van.

On Wednesday morning Greece confirmed their first case - a 38-year-old woman who had recently travelled to Italy.

Austria, Croatia, Spain and Switzerland also announced cases involving people who had been to Italy.

And in Africa, a case has been identified in Algeria, also involving someone who had travelled to Italy.

A 60-year-old man became the first French coronavirus victim to die, although he did not visit any of the known virus hotspots.

However, the health ministers of Italy, France and Germany have ruled out shutting borders, insisting this was disproportionate. Italy had stopped all flights from China early on but still ended up being the worst-hit country, which has raised questions on the effectiveness of border closures.

South America also recorded its first case, a Brazilian who visited Italy.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday the majority of new cases were now outside China, where the diseases started in December.

Stock markets around the world fell for a fifth day amid growing concern about the outbreak.

In Malta, no cases have so far been reported but the authorities have advised against any non-essential travel to several countries, including the northern regions of Italy.

People who have been to Italy are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The education authorities have also advised educators and students who travelled to Italy over the carnival holidays not to attend school for two weeks.

Schools re-open after the carnival holidays on Thursday.

Cases of coronavirus registered in Italian regions:

Lombardia: 261

Veneto: 71

Emilia Romagna: 37

Piemonte: 1

Lazio: 3

Liguria: 6

Toscana: 2

Sicilia: 3

Marche: 1

Alto Adige: 1