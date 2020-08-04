[WATCH] Massive blast rocks Beirut, many injured

menu

kurt_sansone
4 August 2020, 8:04pm
by Kurt Sansone
A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital, Beirut, causing widespread damage and injuring many people.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion in the port area of the city but footage posted online showed a large mushroom cloud, destroyed buildings and overturned cars.

Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed by casualties.

Footage shows an initial explosion, possibly caused by a fire, with multiple flashes amid the flames. This was followed by a second, much larger blast that caused a massive mushroom-like cloud.

The cause of the explosion is still not known, but some reports suggest it may have been an accident at an explosives depot inside the port.

The explosion comes at a sensitive time for the country where old tensions are running high as a result of economic collapse. The explosion comes on the eve of the verdict in a trial over the killing of ex-prime minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

A UN tribunal is due to issue its verdict in the trial of four suspects in the murder by car bomb of Hariri on Friday.

Lebanon's health minister, Hamad Hasan, has spoken of many injuries and extensive damage.

