Ukraine invasion: Russian troops move into Kyiv

137 killed in first day of Russian military activity

Kyiv hit by missile strikes for second night running

Fears mount that Ukrainian capital may be overrun in the coming hours

Chernobyl nuclear plant taken by Russian troops

Russian troops entered the northern districts of Kyiv on Friday, with 137 citizens reported killed on the first day of the Ukraine invasion.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has experienced a second night of missile strikes as the Russian invasion continues.

Air raid sirens started blaring in the early hours of the morning as missiles rained down on the capital.

One social media video making the rounds is showing tanks driving through Obolon, a historical locality in Kyiv.

Kyiv mayor, former world champion boxer Vitaly Klitschko, tweeted a photo of a residential building on fire after it was hit by a missile fragment.

He wrote on Twitter: "According to preliminary data, three people were injured, one of them in critical condition, as a result of a rocket fragmentation in a residential building on Košice Street, 7-A.

⚡️ За попередніми даними, троє поранених, один з них у важкому стані, внаслідок потрапляння уламків ракети у житловий будинок на вулиці Кошиця, 7-А.

Швидкі везуть людей у лікарні.

На місці працюють всі аварійно-рятувальні служби.

Будинок палає, є загроза руйнування. pic.twitter.com/Cu0Wn4Tp6J — Віталій Кличко (@Vitaliy_Klychko) February 25, 2022

"Ambulances take people to the hospital. All emergency services are working on the spot. The house is on fire, there is a threat of destruction."

A missile strike was also reported in the western city of Rivne where the airport was targeted.

Russia invaded Ukraine on three fronts on Thursday with soldiers crossing the border from the north, east and south.

Russian troops are believed to be on the outskirts of Kyiv with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saying the capital “could well be under siege”.

The Ukrainian government is fearing that Russian troops and tanks will try and break into Kyiv later today.

Ukrainian soldiers are engaging the Russian invaders on four fronts despite being outnumbered.

Meanwhile, EU leaders yesterday night approved a raft of sanctions against Russia but stopped short of agreeing to exclude the country from the international Swift payments system which would have stifled all trade.

The Ukrainian government said the sanctions are not tough enough to stop Russian military action.

NATO has moved troops and weapons to its member countries on the eastern flank to boost defences there but has said it will not engage in combat in Ukraine, which is not a member of the organisation.

The Russian invasion, which has gone way beyond the intention to capture two separatist regions in the east of Ukraine, has shocked many and sent markets tumbling across the world.

The price of crude oil yesterday surpassed the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in many months and indications are it will continue to rise on the back of fears that supply may tighten.