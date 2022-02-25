‘This might be the last time you speak to me’ - Ukraine president to EU Council

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned European leaders that his intervention at a council summit might be the last time they speak to him, according to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

During a political activity on Friday night, Abela gave the audience an insight into the European Council summit that took place on Thursday night.

“When the Ukrainian president intervened, we were left speechless. He closed his intervention by saying ‘this might be the last time you speak to me’ - this was the sort of night we passed through,” he said.

Abela said that countries bordering Ukraine detailed their experiences of the Russian invasion, with a large influx of migrants fleeing the crisis.

“Among the topics discussed was sanctions. The European Council directed ministers and ambassadors to introduce new sanctions, including on Russian leaders. As a country we also took the decision to give humanitarian aid, mostly medicines, to the Ukraine,” he said.

Abela confirmed earlier on Friday that Malta will be assisting Ukraine by providing medical supplies where needed.

Later, the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that the Civil Protection Department will assist Ukraine by coordinating humanitarian assistance.

One of the biggest concerns over the Russian-Ukraine conflict was an increase in prices of cereals and wheat. "Ukraine is a major exporter of both,” Abela said.

He added that leaders were also concerned with the price of primary materials used to produce gas and electricity.

“We won’t be substantially impacted by the sanctions. But a number of investors in Russia can be impacted, even through the asset freezes. We will be careful and make sure that we protect these investors.”

The EU officially imposed an asset freeze on Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The only other world leaders to be sanctioned by the European Union are Assad from Syria and Lukashenko from Belarus.

Abela emphasised that Malta will stand by its principle of neutrality. “We can take a position in favour of Ukraine without condemning every Russian person,” he said.

“Whoever took action and did something wrong will have severe economic sanctions against them, and as a country we will join in with these sanctions as agreed in the European Council.”