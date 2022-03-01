Massive Russian military convoy heads towards Ukraine capital

A large Russian military convoy stretching for about 64 kilometres is heading towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv, new satellite imagery shows.

According to reports, the Russian army has been regrouping and massing its forces over the past 24 hours in the hopes of encircling and taking control of Kyiv and other cities.

The satellite images also show additional forces and attack helicopter units near the Ukraine border in southern Belarus.

70 killed in attack on military base

In the early hours of Tuesday, at least 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, according to the head of the region Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

The Ukrainian politician made the announcement on Twitter, adding that many Russian soldiers and some local residents were also killed in the fighting in the Sumy region on Sunday.

This news came after dozens were killed and hundreds more wounded in separate rocket strikes on Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv.

"Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by rockets," said Ukraine's interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, the number of refugees from Ukraine in neighbouring countries has reached 520,000.

In the last 24 hours alone, 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border, where hundreds have faced days-long queues to reach the frontier.