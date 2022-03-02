Map shows advance of Russian forces in Ukraine

Russian troops have continued to advance on Kyiv in an attempt to circle the Russian forces in southern Ukraine are advancing onto the city of Mykolaiv after taking Kherson on Wednesday, according to the latest British defence intelligence update.

The map published on Twitter as part of the British military’s continuous updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, shows Russian troops circling the southern port city of Mariupol.

The city’s deputy mayor told the BBC the city was “near to humanitarian catastrophe” after more than 15 hours of continuous bombardment by Russian forces.

"The Russian army is working through all their weapons here - artillery, multiple rocket launch systems, airplanes, tactical rockets. They are trying to destroy the city," Sergiy Orlov said.

The British defence intelligence map also shows Russian forces making a four-pronged advance onto the capital Kyiv, which remains in Ukrainian control.

The city of Kharkiv in the north east along the border with Russia appears to be holding on despite Russian forces tightening the noose around it.

Kharkiv’s centre was hit by a massive explosion on Tuesday in which civilian casualties were reported. Russian paratroopers also tried landing on a military hospital overnight but the city remained under Ukrainian control.